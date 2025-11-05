Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Sold by NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan cut its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises 0.7% of NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $155.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $195.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Lam Research Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.32 and a 12 month high of $165.22.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 60.60% and a net margin of 29.66%.Lam Research’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 22.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total transaction of $207,667.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,303.48. This trade represents a 44.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 9,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total value of $1,418,804.70. Following the sale, the insider owned 56,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,942,091.42. This represents a 13.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,498 shares of company stock worth $8,875,663. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LRCX. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Lam Research from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Lam Research from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Lam Research from $122.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Lam Research from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.54.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

