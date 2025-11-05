Entrewealth LLC Sells 21,105 Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF $DFAR

Entrewealth LLC reduced its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,105 shares during the period. Entrewealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after buying an additional 21,297 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 69,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 601,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,307,000 after purchasing an additional 42,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 60,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 7,655 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.2%

DFAR opened at $23.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.53. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $20.32 and a 12-month high of $25.92.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

