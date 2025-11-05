Entrewealth LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

Entrewealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,932,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 517.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM opened at $254.95 on Wednesday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $165.72 and a 1-year high of $262.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.37.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

