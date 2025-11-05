Entrewealth LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF $AVGE

Entrewealth LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE – Free Report) by 57.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,974 shares during the period. Avantis All Equity Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Entrewealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Entrewealth LLC’s holdings in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGE. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 28,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 25,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Oceanside Advisors LLC raised its position in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oceanside Advisors LLC now owns 15,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 71,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMB Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. FMB Wealth Management now owns 62,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF stock opened at $83.28 on Wednesday. Avantis All Equity Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $61.77 and a 12-month high of $85.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.74.

The Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (AVGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks long-term capital appreciation through investments in equity portfolios holding a wide variety of securities with higher expected returns.

