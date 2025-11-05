SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF $MDYV Holdings Lifted by Convergence Financial LLC

Convergence Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 282,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,236 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF accounts for 3.9% of Convergence Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Convergence Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $22,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 488.7% in the second quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3,903.8% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $205,000.

MDYV opened at $81.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.48 and a 200 day moving average of $80.51. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $65.86 and a 12 month high of $87.81.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

