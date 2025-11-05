Claro Advisors LLC Sells 2,740 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Claro Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,509 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,862,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,383,615,000 after buying an additional 2,446,087 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,220,599,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,676,921 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,564,145,000 after buying an additional 1,774,772 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 18,509,924 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,826,930,000 after buying an additional 1,642,907 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 11.4% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 14,882,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,468,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,513 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded Walt Disney to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.90.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of DIS opened at $111.51 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.89 and a 200-day moving average of $113.47.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

