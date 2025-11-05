Jerash Holdings (US) (JRSH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 11th. Analysts expect Jerash Holdings (US) to post earnings of $0.14 per share and revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS.Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $39.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.85 million. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 0.57%.

Jerash Holdings (US) Price Performance

Jerash Holdings (US) stock opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $41.53 million, a PE ratio of 46.71 and a beta of 1.09. Jerash Holdings has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $4.17.

Jerash Holdings (US) Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 285.71%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JRSH shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Jerash Holdings (US) to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

Institutional Trading of Jerash Holdings (US)

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Jerash Holdings (US) as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sport and outerwear. The company offers t-shirts; jackets and pullover; pants and shorts; crew neck, polo shirts, and tank tops made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Hong Kong, Jordan, and internationally.

Further Reading

