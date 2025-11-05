TME Financial Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF $BUCK

TME Financial Inc. boosted its position in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BUCK – Free Report) by 45.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,293 shares during the period. Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of TME Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. TME Financial Inc.’s holdings in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BUCK. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF by 2,123.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF by 1,115.7% in the first quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF by 226.0% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the period.

Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF stock opened at $23.86 on Wednesday. Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $24.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.71.

Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF Profile

The Simplify Stable Income ETF (BUCK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. BUCK was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

