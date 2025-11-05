Acurx Pharmaceuticals (ACXP) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.61) per share for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.11. On average, analysts expect Acurx Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.7%

NASDAQ:ACXP opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of -1.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Acurx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on ACXP

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acurx Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,078,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 70.13% of Acurx Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

About Acurx Pharmaceuticals

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. The company's lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

Further Reading

