Acurx Pharmaceuticals (ACXP) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.61) per share for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.
Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.11. On average, analysts expect Acurx Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Acurx Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.7%
NASDAQ:ACXP opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of -1.27.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Analysis on ACXP
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acurx Pharmaceuticals
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,078,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 70.13% of Acurx Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 11.53% of the company’s stock.
About Acurx Pharmaceuticals
Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. The company's lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Acurx Pharmaceuticals
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 3 Potential Scenarios to Watch for in D-Wave’s Earnings Report
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Eli Lilly Posts Stellar Q3: Long-Term Upside Is Well in Play
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Uber Is Crushing Lyft—And It’s Not Even Close
Receive News & Ratings for Acurx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acurx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.