Main Street Research LLC Takes Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Main Street Research LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2,280.8% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.53.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE DAL opened at $55.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.50. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $69.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.94.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 23.83%. Analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 16th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 10.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 14,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $858,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 15,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,730. The trade was a 46.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $151,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 33,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,017,971.50. The trade was a 6.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,833 shares of company stock worth $2,463,585. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

