Ellevest Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Ellevest Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,343 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,220,599,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,353,607,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1,080.7% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,816,548 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $277,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,004 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,862,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,383,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,676,921 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,564,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.90.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.5%

DIS stock opened at $111.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The stock has a market cap of $200.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.89 and its 200 day moving average is $113.47.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.Walt Disney’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

