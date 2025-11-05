Ellevest Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Reliance, Inc. $RS

Ellevest Inc. lessened its position in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Reliance were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance in the 1st quarter worth $144,089,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Reliance by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,021,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,052,000 after purchasing an additional 305,620 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance in the 2nd quarter worth $72,373,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reliance in the 1st quarter worth $55,004,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reliance by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 588,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,039,000 after purchasing an additional 161,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Reliance from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Reliance from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research lowered Reliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Reliance in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Reliance from $296.00 to $284.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.40.

Reliance Trading Down 2.0%

NYSE RS opened at $275.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $283.98 and its 200-day moving average is $296.36. Reliance, Inc. has a one year low of $250.07 and a one year high of $347.43.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Reliance had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 5.23%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. Reliance has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.09%.

About Reliance

(Free Report)

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.