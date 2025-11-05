Machina Capital S.A.S. Buys Shares of 1,454 Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,454 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $408,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,824 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,716,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,298 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,764 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $31,395,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 54.7% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,968 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 6,355 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total value of $175,409.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,971.68. This trade represents a 6.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.78, for a total value of $623,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 33,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,035,015.24. This trade represents a 8.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,816 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,132. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $210.00 price target on Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Expedia Group from $177.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on Expedia Group from $211.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Expedia Group from $209.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.29.

Expedia Group Trading Down 1.6%

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $212.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.92. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $130.01 and a one year high of $240.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The online travel company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.11. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 56.25% and a net margin of 7.94%.The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Expedia Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.61%.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

