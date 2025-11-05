Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Wynn Macau, Limited – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.77 and traded as low as $8.50. Wynn Macau shares last traded at $8.52, with a volume of 1,499 shares.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Wynn Macau from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.88.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $0.2013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 417.0%.

Wynn Macau, Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of integrated destination casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 468,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with guest rooms, suites, and villas; and food and beverage outlets.

