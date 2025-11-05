Beauty Health (SKIN) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect Beauty Health to post earnings of ($0.08) per share and revenue of $68.3250 million for the quarter. Beauty Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Beauty Health had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 32.82%. The firm had revenue of $78.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.67 million. On average, analysts expect Beauty Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

Beauty Health Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:SKIN opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $175.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.19. Beauty Health has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $2.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SKIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Friday, October 31st. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.81.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Beauty Health

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beauty Health

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKIN. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the first quarter worth $40,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 33.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Beauty Health by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 19,032 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Beauty Health by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 62,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 18,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Beauty Health by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 98,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Beauty Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a Delivery System designs to connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; consumables, such as single-use tips, solutions, and serums used to provide a hydrafacial treatment; SkinStylus SteriLock Microsystem, a microneedling device used for the treatment of enhancing appearance of surgical or traumatic hypertrophic scars on the abdomen and facial acne scarring in Fitzpatrick skin types I, II, and III; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.