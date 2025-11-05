Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Position Boosted by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 90.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 87,880 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $38,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $32,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 328.9% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $195.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $159.36 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $180.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $144.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.95 and a 1-year high of $221.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 103.84%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.