TME Financial Inc. Has $3.92 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF $ICVT

TME Financial Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,150 shares during the period. iShares Convertible Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of TME Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. TME Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $3,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $20,735,000. McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,252,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,680,000 after purchasing an additional 334,100 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

ICVT opened at $101.46 on Wednesday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.97 and a 1-year high of $93.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.67 and a 200-day moving average of $92.89.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.