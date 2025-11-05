Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Boosts Stake in Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF $VSLU

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,227,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,627 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.19% of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF worth $48,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Old Port Advisors purchased a new stake in Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $233,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $790,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 24,585 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 233,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,132,000 after acquiring an additional 28,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,776,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSLU opened at $43.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.82. The stock has a market cap of $334.20 million, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.96. Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $30.54 and a 1 year high of $44.31.

The Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap US ETF (VSLU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund the selects at least 200 stocks globally based on a proprietary valuation driven investment process. VSLU was launched on Apr 29, 2021 and is managed by Applied Finance.

