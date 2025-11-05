Elyxium Wealth LLC Makes New $223,000 Investment in Cincinnati Financial Corporation $CINF

Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth about $32,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 714.3% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 51.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Cincinnati Financial

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $153.98 per share, for a total transaction of $153,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 58,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,005,058.36. The trade was a 1.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 2.4%

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $157.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.72. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $123.01 and a 52-week high of $166.90.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CINF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.