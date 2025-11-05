Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,754,065 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 115,390 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.61% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $302,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 7,906 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Money Management lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 2,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.1% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDX opened at $179.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.25. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $163.33 and a one year high of $251.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $187.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.51%.The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, Director Claire Fraser sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $171,937.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,167,375. This represents a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,895 shares of company stock valued at $358,995 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Argus upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.40.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

