4,600 Shares in Fluor Corporation $FLR Acquired by NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in shares of Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Haven Private LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor in the 2nd quarter valued at $572,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Fluor by 2,695.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 587 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fluor in the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor during the 2nd quarter worth $1,626,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fluor Stock Performance
NYSE FLR opened at $46.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Fluor Corporation has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $60.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.61.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Fluor Profile
Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.
