Homestead Advisers Corp Has $4.84 Million Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. $GBCI

Homestead Advisers Corp lessened its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 112,416 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $4,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $21,220,000. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $15,796,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 464.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 287,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,725,000 after acquiring an additional 236,781 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,361,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,198,000 after acquiring an additional 113,544 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,066,000 after acquiring an additional 90,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GBCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.40.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $40.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.94 and its 200-day moving average is $44.72. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.76 and a 52-week high of $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.79.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 14.99%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 64.71%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.