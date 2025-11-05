Head to Head Review: Cyber Apps World (OTCMKTS:CYAP) and Collective Audience (NASDAQ:CAUD)

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.8% of Collective Audience shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Cyber Apps World shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 58.0% of Collective Audience shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cyber Apps World and Collective Audience”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyber Apps World N/A N/A -$150,000.00 ($0.35) -0.43 Collective Audience $12.14 million 0.06 -$4.57 million ($0.09) -0.34

Profitability

Cyber Apps World has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Collective Audience. Cyber Apps World is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Collective Audience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Cyber Apps World and Collective Audience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyber Apps World N/A -179.28% 27.01% Collective Audience N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Cyber Apps World has a beta of -0.58, indicating that its share price is 158% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Collective Audience has a beta of 3.98, indicating that its share price is 298% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Collective Audience beats Cyber Apps World on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cyber Apps World

Cyber Apps World Inc. develops mobile applications that enable users to save money on products and services from member merchants and suppliers with mobile coupons. The company was formerly known as Clean Enviro Tech Corp. and changed its name to Cyber Apps World Inc. in April 2015. Cyber Apps World Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Lugano, Switzerland.

About Collective Audience

Collective Audience, Inc. provides e-commerce and digital consumer acquisition solutions in the United States. Its digital marketing business enables brands and agencies to advertise across digital media and connected TV platforms. The company is headquartered in New York, New York. Collective Audience, Inc. is a subsidiary of Logiq, Inc.

