Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 21.0% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 22.8% during the first quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 363.9% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BLDR shares. Baird R W cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Zelman & Associates reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.69.

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 2.8%

NYSE BLDR opened at $109.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.60 and a 52 week high of $194.36.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.