FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April $GAPR Shares Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR – Free Report) by 73.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAPR. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter valued at about $374,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 29,345 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at about $431,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GAPR opened at $39.40 on Wednesday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April has a 52 week low of $34.11 and a 52 week high of $39.63. The stock has a market cap of $250.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.37.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (GAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

