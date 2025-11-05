Versor Investments LP Sells 3,251 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

Versor Investments LP reduced its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 68.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,492 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,251 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $365,684,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,992,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $924,754,000 after acquiring an additional 689,700 shares during the last quarter. Linonia Partnership LP increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 1,836,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,402,000 after acquiring an additional 633,585 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,799,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,918,000 after acquiring an additional 585,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,499,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,273,884,000 after acquiring an additional 532,269 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VEEV has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, October 17th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.58.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, insider Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.62, for a total value of $1,839,720.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,765,151.50. This trade represents a 19.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $1,005,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 23,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,132,850.92. This trade represents a 12.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 24,665 shares of company stock worth $7,438,000 in the last ninety days. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $293.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.14 billion, a PE ratio of 60.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.54 and a 1-year high of $310.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $285.50 and a 200 day moving average of $274.00.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $789.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.49 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Veeva Systems has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.940-1.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 7.780-7.780 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.