Versor Investments LP Buys Shares of 19,000 Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. $HRMY

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 1,031.9% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 15.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 34.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 76,666.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HRMY opened at $30.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.69. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.52 and a 12 month high of $40.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.10). Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $200.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

HRMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $54.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

