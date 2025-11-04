SUPRA (SUPRA) Trading 13.5% Lower This Week

SUPRA (SUPRA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. One SUPRA token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SUPRA has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. SUPRA has a total market capitalization of $26.65 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of SUPRA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SUPRA alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103,760.33 or 0.99280821 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $103,638.91 or 0.99518355 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

SUPRA Token Profile

SUPRA was first traded on November 27th, 2024. SUPRA’s total supply is 80,536,830,014 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,841,995,872 tokens. The official website for SUPRA is supra.com. SUPRA’s official Twitter account is @supra_labs. The official message board for SUPRA is supra.com/academy.

Buying and Selling SUPRA

According to CryptoCompare, “SUPRA (SUPRA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. SUPRA has a current supply of 80,535,769,138.25844 with 19,841,288,741.50148 in circulation. The last known price of SUPRA is 0.00136038 USD and is down -9.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $2,567,581.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://supra.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUPRA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUPRA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SUPRA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SUPRA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SUPRA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.