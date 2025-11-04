Devve One Day Volume Reaches $432.88 Thousand (DEVVE)

Devve (DEVVE) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. Devve has a total market capitalization of $6.00 million and $432.88 thousand worth of Devve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Devve token can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000307 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Devve has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Devve alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $103,760.33 or 0.99280821 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $103,638.91 or 0.99518355 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Devve

Devve was first traded on February 6th, 2024. Devve’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,721,364 tokens. Devve’s official Twitter account is @devveecosystem. The Reddit community for Devve is https://reddit.com/r/devveofficial. Devve’s official message board is medium.com/@devveecosystem. Devve’s official website is devve.com.

Buying and Selling Devve

According to CryptoCompare, “Devve (DEVVE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Devve has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 95,275,725.16323902 in circulation. The last known price of Devve is 0.33084472 USD and is down -6.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $360,882.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://devve.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Devve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Devve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Devve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Devve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.