Lagrange 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $35.43 Million (LA)

Lagrange (LA) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. During the last seven days, Lagrange has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar. One Lagrange token can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000335 BTC on major exchanges. Lagrange has a market capitalization of $67.54 million and $35.43 million worth of Lagrange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lagrange alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103,760.33 or 0.99280821 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $103,638.91 or 0.99518355 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Lagrange Profile

Lagrange launched on May 31st, 2025. Lagrange’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 193,000,000 tokens. Lagrange’s official website is www.lagrangefoundation.org. Lagrange’s official Twitter account is @lagrangefndn.

Lagrange Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lagrange (LA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lagrange has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 193,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Lagrange is 0.35211035 USD and is up 0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 147 active market(s) with $37,134,968.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.lagrangefoundation.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lagrange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lagrange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lagrange using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lagrange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lagrange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.