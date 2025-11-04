BFUSD Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (BFUSD)

BFUSD (BFUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. In the last week, BFUSD has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. BFUSD has a market cap of $1.40 billion and approximately $49.42 million worth of BFUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BFUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00000957 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103,760.33 or 0.99280821 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $103,638.91 or 0.99518355 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

BFUSD Token Profile

BFUSD’s total supply is 1,396,000,000 tokens. BFUSD’s official website is www.binance.com/en/bfusd. BFUSD’s official Twitter account is @binance.

Buying and Selling BFUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “BFUSD (BFUSD) is a cryptocurrency . BFUSD has a current supply of 1,396,000,000. The last known price of BFUSD is 0.99974033 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $64,739,180.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.binance.com/en/bfusd.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BFUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BFUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BFUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

