Sign (SIGN) Trading Down 7.3% Over Last Week

Sign (SIGN) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. Sign has a market capitalization of $45.48 million and approximately $45.89 million worth of Sign was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sign has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Sign token can currently be purchased for about $0.0379 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103,760.33 or 0.99280821 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103,638.91 or 0.99518355 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Sign Profile

Sign launched on April 28th, 2025. Sign’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Sign’s official Twitter account is @sign. Sign’s official message board is medium.com/ethsign. Sign’s official website is sign.global.

Sign Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sign (SIGN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Sign has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,350,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Sign is 0.03689899 USD and is up 5.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 164 active market(s) with $40,436,636.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sign.global/.”

