KAITO Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $21.45 Million (KAITO)

KAITO (KAITO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. In the last seven days, KAITO has traded down 22.7% against the dollar. One KAITO token can now be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00000861 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KAITO has a market cap of $217.24 million and approximately $21.45 million worth of KAITO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KAITO Token Profile

KAITO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,388,889 tokens. KAITO’s official website is yaps.kaito.ai. KAITO’s official Twitter account is @kaitoai.

Buying and Selling KAITO

According to CryptoCompare, “KAITO (KAITO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. KAITO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 241,388,889 in circulation. The last known price of KAITO is 0.89460495 USD and is down -4.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 240 active market(s) with $22,332,464.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yaps.kaito.ai/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KAITO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KAITO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KAITO using one of the exchanges listed above.

