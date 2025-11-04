Code Waechter LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF $VIOV

Code Waechter LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 69,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,919,000. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises about 4.2% of Code Waechter LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 254,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,351,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $546,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Finally, Mokosak Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 90,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIOV opened at $94.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $102.53.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

