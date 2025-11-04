Cencora, Inc. $COR Shares Sold by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association decreased its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,024 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Cencora were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COR. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cencora in the first quarter valued at $3,111,000. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 25.8% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 205.2% during the second quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the second quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 42.7% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 12,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cencora alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COR. Mizuho raised their price target on Cencora from $334.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cencora from $337.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Cencora from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.55.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In related news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total value of $9,087,111.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 305,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,671,942.18. This trade represents a 9.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,097 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.80, for a total value of $1,665,699.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 37,940 shares in the company, valued at $12,398,792. This represents a 11.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 41,544 shares of company stock worth $12,230,941 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cencora Price Performance

NYSE:COR opened at $340.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $309.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.57. The firm has a market cap of $66.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.92 and a 52-week high of $350.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $80.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.34 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 267.36% and a net margin of 0.60%.Cencora’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.63%.

About Cencora

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.