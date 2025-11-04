Advisors Preferred LLC Sells 44,020 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF $JNK

Advisors Preferred LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 49.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44,020 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $4,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNK. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,699,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,947,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,723,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,458,000 after acquiring an additional 360,678 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,066,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,772,000 after buying an additional 309,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $24,159,000. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of JNK stock opened at $96.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.55. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.42. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $90.40 and a 1-year high of $98.24.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

