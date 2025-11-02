Honeywell International Inc. $HON Shares Acquired by Meixler Investment Management Ltd.

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up 2.4% of Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,302,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 21.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 68,491 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,158,000 after acquiring an additional 12,049 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $201.33 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.36 and a 12-month high of $242.77. The company has a market cap of $127.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 38.11% and a net margin of 15.07%.The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,807.72. The trade was a 80.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

