Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM Shares Acquired by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 184.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,127 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for 1.7% of C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $17,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,932,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $273,000.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $258.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $245.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.00. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $165.72 and a 1-year high of $262.23.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend
About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF
The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
