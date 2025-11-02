SOON (SOON) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $39.68 Million

SOON (SOON) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 2nd. One SOON token can currently be bought for $0.72 or 0.00000652 BTC on exchanges. SOON has a market cap of $237.87 million and approximately $39.68 million worth of SOON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SOON has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SOON

SOON’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2025. SOON’s total supply is 982,838,339 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,178,017 tokens. SOON’s official message board is medium.com/@soon_svm. The official website for SOON is soo.network. SOON’s official Twitter account is @soon_svm.

Buying and Selling SOON

According to CryptoCompare, “SOON (SOON) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SOON has a current supply of 982,838,338.72 with 329,178,017.18 in circulation. The last known price of SOON is 0.72634564 USD and is up 2.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 146 active market(s) with $47,607,084.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://soo.network/.”

