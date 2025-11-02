Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Takes $3.06 Million Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Terril Brothers Inc. grew its position in GE Aerospace by 2.7% in the second quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in GE Aerospace by 1.9% in the second quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in GE Aerospace by 18.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in GE Aerospace by 2.1% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sage Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GE Aerospace Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of GE Aerospace stock opened at $309.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.25. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $159.36 and a 12-month high of $316.67.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Research analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $366.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of GE Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.27.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

