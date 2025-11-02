45,000 Shares in Macy’s, Inc. $M Acquired by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Summit Securities Group LLC grew its position in Macy’s by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 38,800 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Macy’s by 523.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Macy’s by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Macy’s by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Macy’s

In other news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 100,000 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $1,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 286,161 shares in the company, valued at $4,950,585.30. This trade represents a 25.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 12,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $221,670.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 23,379 shares in the company, valued at $403,521.54. The trade was a 35.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 212,843 shares of company stock worth $3,726,670 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE M opened at $19.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.83. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.22. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Macy’s has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.200–0.150 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.700-2.050 EPS. Analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.1824 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on M shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.45.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

