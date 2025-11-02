Shuffle (SHFL) Price Tops $0.40 on Top Exchanges

Shuffle (SHFL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 2nd. One Shuffle token can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000360 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Shuffle has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. Shuffle has a total market capitalization of $136.84 million and $353.36 thousand worth of Shuffle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Shuffle alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $110,407.25 or 0.99574153 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Shuffle Profile

Shuffle was first traded on March 13th, 2024. Shuffle’s total supply is 956,134,769 tokens and its circulating supply is 344,126,558 tokens. Shuffle’s official Twitter account is @shufflecom. Shuffle’s official website is shuffle.com.

Shuffle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shuffle (SHFL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Shuffle has a current supply of 956,134,768.89961498 with 344,044,823.6425587 in circulation. The last known price of Shuffle is 0.39554008 USD and is down -1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $388,279.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://shuffle.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shuffle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shuffle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shuffle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shuffle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shuffle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.