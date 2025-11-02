Reviewing Freight Technologies (FRGT) & Its Rivals

Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT – Get Free Report) is one of 45 public companies in the “TRANS – SERVICES” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Freight Technologies to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.2% of Freight Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of shares of all “TRANS – SERVICES” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of Freight Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of shares of all “TRANS – SERVICES” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Freight Technologies and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freight Technologies 1 0 0 0 1.00 Freight Technologies Competitors 450 1442 1578 93 2.37

Risk & Volatility

As a group, “TRANS – SERVICES” companies have a potential upside of 6.62%. Given Freight Technologies’ competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Freight Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Freight Technologies has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freight Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 0.87, suggesting that their average stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Freight Technologies and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Freight Technologies $12.69 million -$5.60 million -0.35 Freight Technologies Competitors $8.94 billion $183.78 million 18.93

Freight Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Freight Technologies. Freight Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Freight Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freight Technologies N/A N/A N/A Freight Technologies Competitors 6.48% -228.77% 2.57%

Summary

Freight Technologies competitors beat Freight Technologies on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Freight Technologies Company Profile

Freight Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, operates a transportation logistics technology platform for cross-border shipping in the United States and Mexico. Its Fr8App technology platform offers an online portal and a mobile application that provide third-party logistics services to companies in the freight transportation market; a transport management solution for customers to manage their own fleet; and freight brokerage support and customer services based on the platform. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

