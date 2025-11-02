Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Trane Technologies plc $TT

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Trane Technologies by 22.0% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 118.4% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Trane Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 12.8% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of TT opened at $448.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $298.15 and a 12-month high of $476.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $417.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $418.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.37 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TT shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $485.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $415.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $467.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $466.50.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $9,223,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 123,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,722,330. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Elizabeth A. Elwell sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,145,120. This represents a 7.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

