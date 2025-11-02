Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 1.2% of Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 627.8% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. DA Davidson increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays set a $267.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.59.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $238.29 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.38 and a fifty-two week high of $280.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $253.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.38. The stock has a market cap of $133.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.88.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. The company had revenue of $23.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 39.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.20, for a total transaction of $238,938.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 30,099 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,462.80. The trade was a 2.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brandon J. Sink sold 8,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.58, for a total value of $2,200,207.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,802,133.74. This trade represents a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 92,931 shares of company stock valued at $24,945,752 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

