Gruss & Co. LLC Takes Position in Bausch Health Cos Inc. $BHC

Gruss & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Cos Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000. Bausch Health Cos accounts for approximately 3.7% of Gruss & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Bausch Health Cos by 244.2% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Cos during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Bausch Health Cos during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Cos by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Cos by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 37,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Bausch Health Cos news, Director John Paulson bought 34,721,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $312,490,062.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 70,755,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,802,821. This trade represents a 96.35% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 37,964,167 shares of company stock worth $333,757,793. 19.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BHC stock opened at $7.04 on Friday. Bausch Health Cos Inc. has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $9.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Bausch Health Cos (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Bausch Health Cos had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 852.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Cos Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

BHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bausch Health Cos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bausch Health Cos in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

