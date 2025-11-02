Syverson Strege & Co Makes New $112,000 Investment in Nomura Holdings Inc ADR $NMR

Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NMR. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nomura by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 10,412,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,218 shares during the last quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Nomura by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 730,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 381,235 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nomura by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,617,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,400,000 after acquiring an additional 289,984 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Nomura during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,434,000. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Nomura by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 297,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 81,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NMR opened at $7.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.74. Nomura Holdings Inc ADR has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $7.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nomura ( NYSE:NMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Nomura had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 10.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nomura Holdings Inc ADR will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

NMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Nomura in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research raised shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nomura currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Nomura Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

