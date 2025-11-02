Analysts Set PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR) Target Price at $106.59

PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.5909.

PCAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $90.00 price target on shares of PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Zacks Research lowered shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $98.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.94. PACCAR has a 1-year low of $84.65 and a 1-year high of $118.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.10.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 9.11%.The company’s revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.83%.

In related news, CFO Brice J. Poplawski sold 3,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $340,774.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,338.20. This trade represents a 87.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 53.8% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 293.1% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 234.2% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 43.8% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

