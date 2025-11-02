Financial Survey: Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) vs. FOX (NASDAQ:FOX)

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) and Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

FOX pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Sirius XM pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. FOX pays out 11.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sirius XM pays out 38.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. FOX has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Sirius XM has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Sirius XM is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares FOX and Sirius XM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FOX 12.35% 18.61% 9.60% Sirius XM -26.41% 3.73% 1.51%

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

FOX has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sirius XM has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for FOX and Sirius XM, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FOX 0 1 2 1 3.00 Sirius XM 4 3 3 1 2.09

FOX currently has a consensus target price of $86.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.24%. Sirius XM has a consensus target price of $24.13, indicating a potential upside of 11.23%. Given FOX’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe FOX is more favorable than Sirius XM.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.4% of FOX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of Sirius XM shares are held by institutional investors. 23.1% of FOX shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Sirius XM shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FOX and Sirius XM”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FOX $16.30 billion 1.60 $2.26 billion $4.91 11.90 Sirius XM $8.90 billion 0.82 -$1.67 billion $2.83 7.66

FOX has higher revenue and earnings than Sirius XM. Sirius XM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FOX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

FOX beats Sirius XM on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S. Television segment produces, acquires, markets, and distributes programming through the FOX broadcast network, advertising supported video-on-demand service Tubi, and operates power broadcast television stations including duopolies and other digital platform; and produces content for third parties. The Credible segment engages in the consumer finance marketplace. The FOX Studio Lot segment provides television and film production services along with office space, studio operation services and includes all operations of the facility. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment. This segment also distributes satellite radios through automakers and retailers, as well as its website; podcasts, including true crime, news, politics, music, comedy, sports, and entertainment; and offers location-based services through two-way wireless connectivity, including safety, security, convenience, maintenance and data, remote vehicles diagnostic, and stolen or parked vehicle locator services. In addition, this segment provides music channels on the DISH Network satellite television service as a programming package; Travel Link, a suite of data services that include graphical weather, fuel prices, sports schedule and scores, and movie listings; graphic information related to road closings, traffic flow, and incident data for consumers with in-vehicle navigation systems; real-time weather services in vehicles, boats, and planes; and music programming and commercial-free music services for office, restaurants, and other business. Its Pandora and Off-platform segment operates music, comedy, and podcast streaming platform, which offers personalized experience for listener through computers, tablets, mobile devices, vehicle speakers, and connected devices; and provides advertising services. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in New York.

