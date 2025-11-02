XPIN Network Price Down 25.6% Over Last 7 Days (XPIN)

XPIN Network (XPIN) traded 13% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. XPIN Network has a total market capitalization of $99.34 million and $18.65 million worth of XPIN Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, XPIN Network has traded down 25.6% against the US dollar. One XPIN Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get XPIN Network alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110,407.25 or 0.99574153 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About XPIN Network

XPIN Network’s launch date was August 22nd, 2025. XPIN Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,251,374,155 tokens. XPIN Network’s official message board is xpinnetwork.medium.com. The official website for XPIN Network is www.xpin.network. XPIN Network’s official Twitter account is @xpinnetwork.

XPIN Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XPIN Network (XPIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. XPIN Network has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 16,317,812,500 in circulation. The last known price of XPIN Network is 0.00636072 USD and is down -9.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $19,708,850.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.xpin.network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XPIN Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XPIN Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XPIN Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XPIN Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XPIN Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.